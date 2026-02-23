Cabinet ready to allocate 200,000 hectares of unused land to migrants

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is ready to allocate 200,000 hectares of unused land to migrant workers for agricultural use. First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Zhanybek Kerimaliev stated at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology and Environmental Protection of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, a recent audit revealed that the country has 614,000 hectares of unused land.

«Of this amount, we are currently ready to allocate 200,000 hectares for agricultural purposes. This initiative is aimed at creating new jobs and supporting labor migrants. We are ready to assist those willing to cultivate the land by providing access to water and electricity, while migrants themselves will invest in fencing their plots, purchasing drip or sprinkler irrigation equipment, and carrying out agricultural activities. Applications from interested individuals have already begun to come,» Zhanybek Kerimaliev said.