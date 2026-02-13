Another Illegal Migrant raid in Bishkek: 90 foreign nationals taken to police

The Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek continues its operational and preventive campaign called «Illegal Migrant».

According to the agency’s press service, police officers inspected garment workshops and other production facilities where foreign nationals may be employed.

It was reported that the 90 detained individuals had entered Kyrgyzstan on visas issued for one organization but were in fact working for other companies. The issue of their deportation from the republic is currently under consideration.

Authorities also identified cases of illegal recruitment and employment of foreigners. Administrative protocols were drawn up against employers under Article 93 (Violation of the rules for recruitment and employment of foreign labor in the Kyrgyz Republic) of the Code of Offenses. Fines totaling 65,000 soms were imposed.