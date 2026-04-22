Interior Ministry comments on reports of rift among security agencies

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has denied reports of alleged disagreements between law enforcement agencies. The ministry stated that security structures are working in a coordinated manner, and the fight against corruption is being conducted systematically and within the law.

Photo Interior Ministry

The ministry emphasized that such publications do not reflect the actual state of affairs.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fight against corruption in government agencies is being conducted systematically and strictly within the law. The key principle remains the inevitability of accountability, regardless of position or departmental affiliation.

The ministry noted that the investigative activities conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Committee for National Security, and the prosecution authorities are the result of coordinated interagency work.

The ministry added that the shared objective of all security agencies is to cleanse state institutions of corruption and strengthen public trust in government.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) issued a similar statement. Its head, Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov, said there is no confrontation between the SCNS, the Interior Ministry, and the prosecution bodies, and that all law enforcement agencies are working jointly within the framework of the law.