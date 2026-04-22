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Public Service Centers to be open seven days a week during May holidays

Public Service Centers of Kyzmat state institution will continue to operate as usual during the May holidays. The state institution’s press service reported.

According to it, from May 1 to 10, 2026, including holidays and weekends, the centers will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This schedule was introduced to ensure the uninterrupted and accessible provision of public services to the public.

Citizens are advised to take this schedule into account when planning their visits and, where possible, to use online services.
link: https://24.kg/english/371448/
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