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Migrant rights discussed at Zhogorku Kenesh meeting with Russian Ambassador

Elvira Surabaldieva, Chair of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration, met with Russia’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Sergei Vakunov, the parliament’s press service reported.

The meeting focused primarily on labor migration issues. Elvira Surabaldieva outlined the most pressing challenges faced by Kyrgyzstanis working in Russia, including the need to protect migrant rights and reduce administrative barriers.

«We positively assess the initiative to open a representative office of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation as an additional mechanism to protect the rights of our citizens,» she said.

For his part, Sergei Vakunov noted that the Russian side is taking steps to streamline migration processes and eliminate negative factors in this area. According to him, the migration policy concept for 2026–2030 provides for a differentiated approach to migration regulation, including consideration of the status of countries that are members of the Eurasian Economic Union, for whose citizens more favorable conditions are expected to be created.

The sides also discussed broader bilateral cooperation, including trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties. The importance of continuing interparliamentary dialogue was also emphasized.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen Kyrgyzstan — Russia relations.
link: https://24.kg/english/369719/
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