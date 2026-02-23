Speaker discusses key issues with Russian Ambassador: Migrants, partnership

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Kyrgyzstan, Sergei Vakunov. The parties discussed the development of Kyrgyzstan — Russia cooperation and exchanged views on a number of pressing issues. The parliament’s press service reported.

Marlen Mamataliev emphasized that the Kyrgyz Republic attaches particular importance to strengthening its strategic partnership with the Russian Federation.

«The political dialogue and strategic interaction between our countries are at a high level. We should further strengthen ties based on friendship and trust, including actively developing interparliamentary cooperation,» he noted.

The Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh announced that he intends to make an official visit to Russia in the near future. He noted that the upcoming visit is important not only for interparliamentary dialogue but also for strengthening bilateral relations between the countries. «I am confident that the meetings and negotiations will be productive, and the visit will provide impetus for further cooperation,» Marlen Mamataliev said.

He also raised the issue of conditions created for Kyrgyz labor migrants and their families in the Russian Federation and outlined a number of proposals for improving the situation. He particularly noted the importance of joint efforts to legalize vehicles with Russian license plates located in Kyrgyzstan.

«There are no unsolvable issues. As partners, we should discuss every problem openly and find solutions through dialogue,» the Speaker emphasized.

Ambassador Sergei Vakunov congratulated Marlen Mamataliev on his election as Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh and wished him success in his important work. He noted his readiness to facilitate the Speaker’s upcoming visit to Russia and the importance of the proposals raised.

The parties also agreed to intensify interparliamentary cooperation at international forums and at the level of relevant committees.