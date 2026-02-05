12:04
Pre-Departure Orientation Center for Migrants to be opened in Osh city

Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to open a pre-departure orientation center for migrants in the city of Osh, the ministry’s press service reported.

In addition, the Memorandum on Cooperation provides for:

  • training citizens on legal and safe channels of employment;
  • launching information programs and briefing sessions for those traveling abroad;
  • assistance with reintegration of migrants returning to the country.
