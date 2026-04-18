 Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain platform. The presidential press service reported.

The parties discussed current issues of global financial transformation, development of virtual assets, and blockchain technologies in Kyrgyzstan.

Welcoming the Tron founder, the head of state emphasized his key role in the crypto industry and his personal contribution to the development of decentralized finance.

«Today, in the digital age, thanks to such innovations, a new digital Silk Road is being created—a network of open interaction and financial freedom,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that high throughput, instant transaction finalization, and low fees have made Tron one of the dominant infrastructures for the use of stablecoins. The President emphasized the creation last year of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies, which he personally chairs. This platform unites the efforts of relevant government agencies and the best practices of internationally recognized blockchain industry experts.

«In just under a year of activity, the National Council and its Secretariat have made tremendous progress. We held several government-level meetings where decisions were made that were in demand by the market: from the launch of a national stablecoin, testing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), to the implementation of pilot regimes,» the head of state said.

In this context, he noted the open government policy that has helped attract major technology companies and leading global experts to the country, and the visit of the Tron founder is a clear example of this.

«Our strategic goal is to make Kyrgyzstan a regional hub for virtual assets and Web3 technologies in Central Asia.

The virtual asset market is currently actively developing in the country, the number of licensed participants is growing, the regulatory framework is being strengthened, and infrastructure projects are emerging,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.