Operation Illegal Migrant: 4 crimes, 37 violations detected in Batken region

Illegal Migrant preventative operation, which ran from April 13 to 16, 2026, has concluded in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region reported.

As part of the operation, law enforcement officers verified the legality of the stay and employment of foreign citizens in the region. Particular attention was paid to compliance with Kyrgyzstan’s migration legislation.

As a result of the operation, 37 administrative protocols were drawn up in accordance with the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic, and violators were fined. Four crimes were also solved during the operation.

It is noted that such events are aimed at strengthening control in the area of migration and preventing offenses.