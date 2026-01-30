Around 800,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently abroad

As of today, about 798,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are currently living abroad. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration, Bakyt Darmankul uulu, said at a joint meeting of Eldik and Ala-Too deputy groups.

He noted that 532,000 of them are in Russia.

«However, only 341,000 citizens are registered with Russia’s migration authorities. The rest have an undefined status. Some are in transit, while others enter and leave the country. In 2021–2022, the number of registered citizens was reported at 700,000–800,000,» the deputy minister said.

He added that 34,000 Kyrgyzstanis currently remain on Russia’s register of controlled persons, compared to 124,000 previously.