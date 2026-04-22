Migration resource centers to be opened in Bishkek, Osh with ICMPD support

First Deputy Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, Mederbek Aliev, met with Susanne Raab, Director General of the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), as part of his participation in the 26th Conference of the Alliance Against Trafficking in Persons in Vienna. The press service of the Zhogorku Kenesh reported.

During the meeting, the high importance of the Kyrgyz Republic’s cooperation with ICMPD, which is considered a key partner in promoting an effective, balanced, and human rights-oriented migration policy, was emphasized.

The Kyrgyz side reaffirmed its commitment to participating in the Prague and Budapest processes, as well as the BOMCA initiative, and expressed interest in further deepening cooperation on migration policy implementation, strengthening institutional capacity, and protecting the rights of migrant workers. Particular attention was paid to ICMPD’s support for the establishment of a migration resource center in Osh and the promotion of a similar initiative in Bishkek. The parties also discussed the development of practical trainings and the expansion of international expert participation in educational programs on migration and combating human trafficking.

Mederbek Aliev reported on the progress of the initiative to open an ICMPD office in the Kyrgyz Republic, emphasizing the country’s readiness to serve as a reliable regional platform for the center’s activities.

Following the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening their partnership, including the development of migration infrastructure, educational programs, and diaspora initiatives.