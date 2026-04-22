 President Sadyr Japarov reforms state awards system, new law adopted

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a new law «On State Awards, Honorary Titles and State Prizes of the Kyrgyz Republic,» introducing major reforms to the national awards system.

The legislation, adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on March 19, 2026, aims to streamline and modernize the existing system of honors.

Under the new law, the number of state awards will be reduced from 46 to 22. Among the newly established honors are the Order Erdik (without degrees) and the medal Ardak, as well as new honorary titles such as «Kyrgyz Respublikasynyn Zharatmany» and «Kyrgyz Respublikasynyn Syimygy.»

At the same time, several traditional titles will be retained, including «People’s Teacher,» «People’s Doctor,» «People’s Artist,» «People’s Writer,» «People’s Poet,» and «People’s Painter.»

A number of previously existing awards will be abolished, including the title «Ata Meken Baatyry,» the Order Danaker, the three-degree Order Erdik, the medal Dank, as well as certificates of honor and «Honored» category titles.

The law also clearly defines the procedures for nomination and awarding, along with the rights and responsibilities of recipients.

In addition, it provides for the introduction of social guarantees for citizens who receive state awards and honorary titles.