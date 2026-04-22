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 Russian enterprises interested in developing Kyrgyzstan's berry industry

A working meeting was held at the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan with Igor Bugorsky, CEO of the largest importer of berry products, the Berry Union of the Russian Federation. During the meeting, berry production and the industry’s export potential were discussed.

The parties discussed the cultivation of new, highly sought-after cherry varieties aimed at export; development of a sustainable supply of berry products; the implementation of modern agricultural technologies; and increased production efficiency.

The Berry Union of the Russian Federation expressed its willingness to cooperate in the following areas: providing high-quality planting material; training farmers and agronomists in modern agricultural technologies; and providing methodological support for the development of the berry industry.

The Russian company’s high readiness to process and export berry products from Kyrgyzstan was noted. High demand for berries in Russia creates favorable conditions for export development, including frozen berry supplies.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in long-term cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in the berry industry.

The Berry Union of the Russian Federation unites more than 120 organizations, including gardeners, technologists, and logistics companies. This organization plays an important role in the development of the berry market and the implementation of agricultural technologies in Russia.
link: https://24.kg/english/371492/
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