13 illegal migrants, including from Kyrgyzstan, arrested in USA

In Armstrong County, Pennsylvania, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested 13 people at a driver’s license center. CBS News reported, citing the Department of Homeland Security.

The 13 individuals were arrested outside the West Kittanning location.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, all of them are «illegal aliens». They include citizens of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

One of the detainees reportedly resisted and assaulted a local law enforcement officer.

On the day of the incident, local residents noticed long lines and an overcrowded parking lot near the center, which also housed several trucks. Witnesses reported that a large number of people were in the vehicles.

Local residents reported the unusual situation to the police, who subsequently forwarded the information to federal agencies. ICE officers subsequently arrived and made the arrests. Witnesses noted that some people attempted to flee.

In a statement, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Alexis Campbell said the West Kittanning Driver License Center was processing medical form updates for people with non-domiciled commercial learner’s permits or driver’s licenses.

U.S. authorities continue their investigation into the incident.