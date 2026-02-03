Nipah virus: Passengers from India undergo enhanced screening in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has strengthened sanitary and quarantine controls due to the risk of importation of Nipah virus, the Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, preventative measures have been intensified at Manas airport. Particular attention is being paid to passengers arriving from India, where cases of infection have been reported.

Deputy Minister of Health Ryspek Sydygaliev inspected the sanitary control organization on Delhi — Bishkek flight, noting the importance of promptly identifying signs of infection.

At least 158 passengers from India arrived in Kyrgyzstan on February 1. All had their body temperatures measured; no elevated values ​​or epidemiologically dangerous cases were detected.

The ministry emphasized that if a passenger’s body temperature exceeds 37.5 degrees Celsius, they will be immediately isolated and provided with medical care. Currently, the epidemiological situation in the country remains stable.

The Ministry of Health announced that enhanced preventative measures will continue.