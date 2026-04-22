Fitch Ratings affirms Kyrgyzstan's rating at B

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kyrgyzstan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ’B’ with a stable outlook, website of the agency says.

The ratings reflect Kyrgyzstan’s modest fiscal deficits, low government debt burden, and strong growth prospects, driven by investments in the energy and mining sectors.

«This is balanced by the country’s small, low-income economy, which is heavily reliant on Russia for transit trade and remittances, and susceptible to regional geopolitical influences. Governance metrics are well below the ’B’ median, despite improvement in political stability in recent years,» the analysts note.

Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grew by 10.1 percent on average in 2022-2025, driven by booming trade and capital inflows, and rapid expansion in construction.

The country has benefited significantly from rerouted goods from China to Russia since 2022. Gold mining, particularly from the Kumtor mine, remains vital for export earnings and fiscal revenues.

Fitch Ratings expect growth to slow to 6 percent in 2026 as trade and capital flows normalise. Risks of energy supply disruptions are limited, as Kyrgyzstan sources almost all its fuel imports from Russia, but the war in the Middle East adds to inflationary pressure and heightens risks to trade and logistics.

«Investments in the energy and mining sectors, favourable demographic trends, and efforts to diversify and formalise the economy will underpin medium- to long-term growth potential at 5-5.5 percent. Preparations have begun for two mega projects, the Kambrata-1 Hydropower Plant, supported by the World Bank, and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, each of which is expected to have a construction phase of about seven years,» the agency says.

Fitch Ratings expects inflation to average 9 percent in 2026, strong wage and credit growth, and an expansionary fiscal stance.