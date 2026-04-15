 Kyrgyzstan and Japan to open training centers for labor migrants

Expansion of Kyrgyzstan — Japan cooperation in employment was discussed in Tokyo. Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Kanatbek Sagynbaev met with Hideharu Maruyama, Commissioner of the Japanese Immigration Services Agency. The Ministry of Labor’s press service reported.

The officials analyzed the implementation of the Tokutei Ginou (Specified Skilled Worker) project. This initiative is aimed at attracting foreign specialists to sectors of the Japanese economy experiencing labor shortages.

The parties plan to expand employment for citizens of Kyrgyzstan in sectors such as tourism, construction, agriculture, and elderly care.

The meeting participants agreed to establish specialized centers in the Kyrgyz Republic to train candidates. The project is planned to be implemented with the participation of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). This will ensure systematic training in accordance with Japanese qualification and language proficiency requirements.

Following the negotiations, the parties decided to conclude an interagency agreement that will strengthen institutional cooperation and ensure transparency in migration processes.

Cooperation with Japan will enable the republic to train qualified personnel, reducing dependence on traditional labor markets and facilitating investment in human capital.