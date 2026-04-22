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Thailand decides to reduce visa-free stay for tourists from 93 countries

Thailand plans to reduce the visa-free stay from 60 to 30 days for citizens of 93 countries and territories, Bangkok Post reported.

According to the Kingdom’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, this is being done to combat crime, particularly fraudsters who abuse visa-free stays by opening multiple bank accounts and staying in the country long enough for money to flow into these accounts from fraudulent call centers.

«We always welcome tourists, genuine tourists. A genuine tourist stays in Thailand for a short period of time: 30 days is quite enough for a tourist. If you are a tourist who prefers a comfortable vacation, then we offer a warm welcome to every such tourist arriving in the country,» he said.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports believes that this measure should not have a negative impact on the Kingdom’s tourism industry, as most foreign tourists spend less than a month in the country on average.

The date for the introduction of the new rules has not yet been announced.
link: https://24.kg/english/371419/
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