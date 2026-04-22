Thailand decides to reduce visa-free stay for tourists from 93 countries

Thailand plans to reduce the visa-free stay from 60 to 30 days for citizens of 93 countries and territories, Bangkok Post reported.
«We always welcome tourists, genuine tourists. A genuine tourist stays in Thailand for a short period of time: 30 days is quite enough for a tourist. If you are a tourist who prefers a comfortable vacation, then we offer a warm welcome to every such tourist arriving in the country,» he said.
The Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports believes that this measure should not have a negative impact on the Kingdom’s tourism industry, as most foreign tourists spend less than a month in the country on average.
The date for the introduction of the new rules has not yet been announced.