Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzstanis in Germany

A delegation from the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, led by Speaker Marlen Mamataliev, met with compatriots living, working, and studying in Germany. The parties discussed migration issues, social support, and improving the living conditions of citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad.

According to the parliament’s press service, the Speaker briefed the meeting participants on the results of the official visit, noting that the issues of simplifying visa procedures and employing Kyrgyz citizens through training for in-demand professions were raised during the talks with the German side.

«The Zhogorku Kenesh is ready to carefully consider each of your proposals and carry out the appropriate work within its authority,» Marlen Mamataliev emphasized.

During the dialogue, the compatriots requested assistance in simplifying visa issuance and creating a platform for cooperation between citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Europe. The preservation of cultural heritage was also discussed.

At the request of citizens, the Speaker will allocate funds from his reserve fund to transport a national yurt to Germany. It is planned to be installed by August 31, Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day.

Furthermore, representatives of the diaspora expressed their willingness to facilitate investment in Kyrgyzstan’s economy. Summing up, Marlen Mamataliev noted that such meetings should become a regular practice for all official trips by parliamentarians.