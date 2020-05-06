10:07
Residents of Issyk-Kul arrived from Dubai to be placed in observation unit

Residents of Issyk-Kul region, who arrived by Dubai — Bishkek flight, will be placed in an observation unit. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region informed 24.kg news agency.

Eleven people will be accommodated in the regional observation units.

«Earlier, the arrivals were tested for coronavirus. A special commission will determine whether these individuals can be quarantined at home. If their living conditions meet the requirements, they will be allowed to go home,» the office noted.

Recall, 180 citizens arrived in Kyrgyzstan from the United Arab Emirates on May 3.
