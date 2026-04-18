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Audio guides installed for tourists at Sulaiman-Too in Osh

Audio guide systems have been installed at the national historical and archaeological museum complex Sulaiman-Too in Osh. The complex’s director, Mederbek Aparkhanov, reported.

He said that QR code signs have been placed at each cultural site, including the main and cave museums, as well as key locations across the mountain. Visitors and tourists can scan the codes to access audio guides in Kyrgyz, Russian, or English.

The project was implemented to improve convenience and enhance the visitor experience.

Earlier reports indicated that the Sulaiman-Too museum complex is being prepared for a large-scale reconstruction. As part of a World Bank tourism development project, approximately $12 million has been allocated in grant funding for this purpose.
link: https://24.kg/english/370950/
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