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Kyrgyzstan plans to adopt UAE experience to speed up economic development

Kyrgyzstan intends to adopt the experience of the United Arab Emirates in implementing reforms through the Government Accelerators program. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, stated during a meeting with World Bank Managing Director for Operations Anna Bjerde.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service, the talks took place in Washington on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues. The head of the Cabinet noted that Kyrgyzstan is ready to actively adopt best international practices. In addition to the UAE experience, they also discussed Japan’s One Village — One Product model, aimed at developing rural areas and promoting exports.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that ongoing reforms helped create more than 273,000 new jobs in 2025.

He also said that investments in fixed capital increased by 18.4 percent compared to the previous year.

He also highlighted the importance of mountainous regions, which account for a significant share of the world’s freshwater resources but remain vulnerable to climate change. In this context, the Kyrgyz side proposed considering the creation of a global financial instrument to support investments in such regions through a partnership between the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility.

Anna Bjerde praised Kyrgyzstan’s reform efforts and expressed readiness to support initiatives in agriculture, green energy, and regional development. She emphasized the importance of investing in human capital, including education, healthcare, and workforce skills development.

Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and implementing joint projects aimed at the sustainable development of Kyrgyzstan’s economy.
link: https://24.kg/english/370255/
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Kyrgyzstan plans to adopt UAE experience to speed up economic development