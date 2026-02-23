12:59
Ala-Too Resort project draws interest from UAE Royal Sheikh Mansour

The Ala-Too Resort project has attracted the interest of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates. Representatives of his office and the management of Ala-Too Resort OJSC held online negotiations, the company said.

The parties discussed investment prospects for the construction of an all-season ski cluster in Kyrgyzstan. Azamat Kadyraliev, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, also took part in the talks.

Chairman of the Board of Ala-Too Resort OJSC, Zharkynbek Maksutov, presented the project’s concept. The main focus was placed on the advantageous geographical location of the future complex and its potential to boost international tourism.

Following the discussions, the investors expressed their intention to prepare and submit their investment proposals in the near future.

The Ala-Too Resort cluster has previously been declared a project of national significance. For its implementation, the government allocated land in Issyk-Kul region and granted tax preferences.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is one of the most influential political figures in the UAE, a member of the ruling family of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He serves as Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates.
