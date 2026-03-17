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Attack on Iran: Sadyr Japarov expresses solidarity with people of the UAE

On March 16, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev had a telephone conversation with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the conversation, Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized the need to maintain stability and security in the region, expressing, on behalf of the President Sadyr Japarov, sincere solidarity with the people of the UAE.

«The parties expressed hope for a speedy reduction in tensions in the region, resumption of diplomatic dialogue, and the adoption of concrete constructive steps to strengthen peace and stability,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/366263/
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