At least 180 citizens arrived in Kyrgyzstan today. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Recall, 178 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to the country from the United Arab Emirates on April 26.

As it was previously reported, a preliminary agreement was also reached with the UAE side on organizing another flight for evacuation of citizens of Kyrgyzstan from the UAE on May 10.