Bishkek residents, visitors invited to Ooedodaiko Japanese drum show

On April 25, the Ooedodaiko group, a group from the Kyrgyz-Japanese Center that has been transforming every performance into a true triumph of strength and rhythm for a quarter century, will take the stage at the Toktobolot Abdumomunov Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater, the organizers reported.

Taiko is more than just sound; it is athleticism, complex choreography, and perfect discipline. You will see how the heavy «bachi» sticks become an extension of the performers’ arms, and the harsh rumble of the large drums gives way to the piercing, almost meditative melodies of the Japanese flute.

This is a rare opportunity to be transported to the heart of Japan without leaving the city, and experience that very magic of «one heart,» when the rhythm on stage matches your pulse.

«Come for a dose of true spring inspiration and vibrant emotions that cannot be conveyed through a smartphone screen,» the announcement reads.