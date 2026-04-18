Printing company added to Kyrgyzstan’s strategic facilities list

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the list of the country’s strategic facilities.

According to the resolution, Borbor-Azia Korgolgon Basmakanasy LLC has been included in Category A — facilities of special importance.

These facilities are considered critical to the national economy and fall under a heightened security classification.

The document states that the decision was made to ensure the protection and stable functioning of socially significant assets.

The resolution will enter into force ten days after its official publication.