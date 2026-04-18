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Adylbek Kasymaliev briefs ADB President on Kyrgyzstan's achievements

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda during the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.

He briefed the ADB leadership on the country’s development pace. It was noted that the average annual GDP growth rate over the past four years was 10.2 percent, reaching 11.1 percent by the end of 2025.

According to IMF data, Kyrgyzstan was among the top three countries in the world in terms of real GDP growth in 2024.

The main topic of discussion was Kyrgyzstan’s emergence as a regional transport and logistics hub by 2030. Adylbek Kasymaliev thanked ADB for its support of the national e-logistics platform project, which will integrate transport information systems and ensure digital data exchange between logistics chain participants.

In turn, Masato Kanda praised Kyrgyzstan’s economic reforms and confirmed ADB’s commitment to continuing to support the country’s priority infrastructure and digital projects.

 
link: https://24.kg/english/370926/
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