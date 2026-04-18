 Bakyt Sydykov, OPEC discuss support for small, medium-sized businesses

Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Sydykov, met with Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, President of the OPEC Fund for International Development, in Washington, D.C.

The parties discussed support for small and medium-sized businesses in the Kyrgyz Republic and prospects for expanding cooperation in this area. It was noted that small businesses are the foundation of the private sector of Kyrgyzstan’s economy.

According to the head of the relevant department, their development is a priority in the country’s national development program through 2030. State policy is aimed at stimulating business activity to achieve sustainable economic growth.

Options for the OPEC Fund’s participation in joint projects were discussed. These initiatives should provide entrepreneurs with access to additional resources and international experience.