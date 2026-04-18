 Man beaten to death in Kemin, three young men detained

Three young men have been detained in Kemin district of Chui region on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm resulting in death, the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

At approximately 9:42 p.m. on April 15, police received a call about the discovery of a man’s body at the intersection of Israilov and Shevchenko streets in the city of Kemin. A responding investigative team identified the victim as a local resident, 43. Multiple bruises and abrasions were found on his body.

Police reconstructed the sequence of events. At around 1 a.m. on April 15, the suspects encountered the victim near a local supermarket. A verbal altercation broke out, after which the suspects allegedly forced the man behind the building, where they assaulted him until he lost consciousness and then fled the scene.

The victim died at the scene from his injuries.

Following operational search measures, the suspects were detained. They have been identified as men born in 1995, 1997, and 1998.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Infliction of grievous bodily harm.» The suspects have been placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.