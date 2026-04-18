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Sadyr Japarov receives over 1,800 complaints in Osh region

During President Sadyr Japarov’s visit to Osh region, he received over 1,800 complaints from residents. Their implementation has been taken under control, the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

Following the visit, a meeting was held with the heads of law enforcement agencies, deputy plenipotentiary representatives, and district heads.

According to Plenipotentiary Representative Amankan Kenzhebaev, all complaints from residents have been categorized according to relevant areas and will be addressed in a timely manner.

He emphasized that all issues raised will be closely monitored and instructed the responsible officials to ensure their implementation. The meeting participants also reviewed ongoing work in the region and identified future tasks.

From April 11 to 15, President Sadyr Japarov visited southern Kyrgyzstan, where he met with residents of Osh and seven districts of the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/370945/
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