Kyrgyzstan's investment portfolio formation discussed in Jalal-Abad region

Special Presidential Representative for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev held a meeting as part of the systematic work on forming the investment portfolio. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

The main goal of the meeting was to create priority local investment projects, increase investment attractiveness, and develop a unified system for regional economic development.

Bakyt Torobaev noted that, in accordance with the President’s instructions, the investment potential of each district of the country is being reviewed, along with issues of project economic efficiency, export potential, and local population employment.

In accordance with the President’s instructions, corresponding meetings were previously held in the districts of Osh and Chui regions, where investment projects were discussed. The meetings will continue in Suzak, Bazar-Korgon, Aksy, and Nooken districts of Jalal-Abad region.

The work is aimed at the systematic formation of a regional investment portfolio that corresponds to the priorities of the national development program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030 and the objectives of accelerating the country’s socio-economic development.