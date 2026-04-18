13:12
USD 87.45
EUR 103.14
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstan's investment portfolio formation discussed in Jalal-Abad region

Special Presidential Representative for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev held a meeting as part of the systematic work on forming the investment portfolio. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

The main goal of the meeting was to create priority local investment projects, increase investment attractiveness, and develop a unified system for regional economic development.

Bakyt Torobaev noted that, in accordance with the President’s instructions, the investment potential of each district of the country is being reviewed, along with issues of project economic efficiency, export potential, and local population employment.

In accordance with the President’s instructions, corresponding meetings were previously held in the districts of Osh and Chui regions, where investment projects were discussed. The meetings will continue in Suzak, Bazar-Korgon, Aksy, and Nooken districts of Jalal-Abad region.

The work is aimed at the systematic formation of a regional investment portfolio that corresponds to the priorities of the national development program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030 and the objectives of accelerating the country’s socio-economic development.
link: https://24.kg/english/370943/
views: 78
Print
Related
Investor protection strengthened: Disputes to be resolved through arbitration
Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with Italy on promotion, protection of investments
Inflow of foreign direct investment to Kyrgyzstan reached $950 million in 2025
Investment project in construction materials sector implemented in Osh region
Kyrgyzstan and the UK discuss investment in IT and mountain resorts
State investment in economy exceeded 173 billion soms over 5 years in Kyrgyzstan
Intraregional investments in Central Asia quadruple — EDB
Kambarata-1 HPP and investments: Cabinet holds meeting with U.S. companies
Chinese companies to invest in digitalization of Kyrgyzstan’s cities
Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation
Popular
Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss expansion of agricultural exports Kyrgyzstan and China discuss expansion of agricultural exports
Kyrgyz–U.S. political consultations held in Washington Kyrgyz–U.S. political consultations held in Washington
New evidence emerges in case against ex-Foreign Minister New evidence emerges in case against ex-Foreign Minister
18 April, Saturday
13:05
Sadyr Japarov receives over 1,800 complaints in Osh region Sadyr Japarov receives over 1,800 complaints in Osh reg...
12:53
Kyrgyzstan's investment portfolio formation discussed in Jalal-Abad region
10:55
 Bakyt Sydykov, OPEC discuss support for small, medium-sized businesses
10:47
SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center, OSCE Programme Office sign cooperation plan
10:43
Bishkek residents, visitors invited to Ooedodaiko Japanese drum show