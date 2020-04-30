19:06
Kazakhstan ready to let citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck in Sol-Iletsk through

Government promises to bring citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who got stuck in Sol-Iletsk (Orenburg Oblast of Russia), home within two days. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting today.

According to him, Kazakhstan is ready to let the citizens through, but demands from them to leave their vehicles.

Related news
Kazakhstan totally against passage of Kyrgyzstanis stuck in Sol-Iletsk
«Citizens will be transported by special buses, accompanied by doctors. In addition to our citizens, there are representatives of other countries in Sol-Iletsk. Therefore, it is difficult for Kazakhstan to make a decision,» the head of the Cabinet said.

According to the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan opposed opening of the corridor for citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

«We received a note, Kazakhstan agreed to open the way — as a humanitarian campaign. Many heads of the regions of the neighboring country up to the Ministry of Health were against, but thanks to the help of some members of the Government, we got approval. We’ll solve the issue within a couple of days,» he said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are 67 cars and about 110 Kyrgyzstanis, who are awaiting opening of the state border of Kazakhstan in Orenburg Oblast of Russia at the border.
