Adylbek Kasymaliev at Digital Qazaqstan: AI is already changing Kyrgyzstan

As part of a working visit to Kazakhstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, participated in the International Digital Forum Digital Qazaqstan — 2026.

Before the event, the heads of government of the EAEU countries and delegations from invited countries viewed an exhibition of digital projects, which showcased solutions aimed at improving quality of life and protecting the environment.

Speaking at the plenary session, Adylbek Kasymaliev stated that technology is rapidly changing the world, and Kyrgyzstan is already forming a new technological foundation for the economy. He noted that exports from High Technology Park residents have reached approximately 1 percent of GDP, and it is planned to increase this figure to 3 percent by 2030.

He emphasized that artificial intelligence has already become a reality and is actively being implemented in medicine, education, public administration, and industry. He also noted that the National Council on Artificial Intelligence is already operational in the country.

The Cabinet Chairman also noted the need to apply modern technologies to address environmental issues, including monitoring tailings dams and water resources.

He also focused on the development of the Kyrgyz language in the digital environment. Kyrgyzstan is initiating the creation of open language corpora and the development of its own machine translation models and systems.

In addition, it was proposed to consider the creation of a digital financial hub for the post-Soviet space, the launch of credit mechanisms for IT and AI companies, and the introduction of public investment tools for digital infrastructure.

The forum also addressed issues related to digital mining, crypto exchanges, cybersecurity, education, and innovation. The event brought together representatives of government agencies, businesses, IT companies, startups, and international experts.