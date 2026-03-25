Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan to travel to Kazakhstan for EAEU meetings

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will make a working visit to Kazakhstan on March 26–27.

During his visit, he will participate in narrow and expanded meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The agenda includes trade and economic cooperation and collaboration in various areas.

The Cabinet Chairman will also speak at Digital Qazaqstan 2026 International Digital Forum and visit an exhibition of digital projects.

The events are expected to be attended by the Prime Ministers of EAEU countries, representatives of Armenia, the Eurasian Economic Commission, as well as experts and executives from major IT companies.