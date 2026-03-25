11:15
USD 87.45
EUR 101.37
RUB 1.07
English

Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan to travel to Kazakhstan for EAEU meetings

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will make a working visit to Kazakhstan on March 26–27.

During his visit, he will participate in narrow and expanded meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The agenda includes trade and economic cooperation and collaboration in various areas.

The Cabinet Chairman will also speak at Digital Qazaqstan 2026 International Digital Forum and visit an exhibition of digital projects.

The events are expected to be attended by the Prime Ministers of EAEU countries, representatives of Armenia, the Eurasian Economic Commission, as well as experts and executives from major IT companies.
link: https://24.kg/english/367352/
views: 101
Print
Related
Kyrgyz musicals staged in Astana to mark 100th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov
EAEU to support Kyrgyzstan’s honey production project
Japarov congratulates Tokayev on referendum on new Constitution of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's President announces parliamentary elections
Kyrgyz businesses invests nearly $82 million in other EAEU countries
Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China
Draft agreement on combating illegal online content sent to EAEU member states
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans mineral fertilizer exports outside EAEU
Kazakhstan's grain exports to Kyrgyzstan increases 1.7 times
Kozhoshev, Russian Transport Ministry discuss container shipping digitalization
Popular
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait
Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030 China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030
Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn
25 March, Wednesday
11:01
Implementation of new technologies in Kyrgyzstan requires qualified personnel Implementation of new technologies in Kyrgyzstan requir...
10:52
15-volume history of Kyrgyz people project approved
10:47
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan to travel to Kazakhstan for EAEU meetings
10:42
Several residential areas and districts of Bishkek to have no water on March 26
10:26
First SCO Youth Delphic Games opened in Bishkek