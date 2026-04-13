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Kazakhstan increases grain and flour exports to Kyrgyzstan

From September 2025 to March 2026, Kazakhstan exported 9.9 million tons of grain and flour, with a significant increase in exports to Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

It was reported that grain and flour exports to the Kyrgyz Republic increased from 233,000 to 393,000 tons. This is 13 percent more than in the same period last year.

Kazakhstan also increased exports to Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan.

According to the ministry, 23.8 million hectares are planned to be sown this year, while the area allocated for grain crops will be reduced to 15.9 million hectares.
link: https://24.kg/english/370055/
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