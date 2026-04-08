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22 tons of potatoes from Kazakhstan denied entry to Kyrgyzstan

A shipment of 22 tons of potatoes imported from Kazakhstan was denied entry into Kyrgyzstan at Ak-Tilek phytosanitary control post on April 7, 2026.

According to the Chui-Bishkek Department of the Plant Protection and Quarantine Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, inspectors identified a violation during quarantine phytosanitary control — the absence of proper labeling on the product packaging.

Under decision No. 157 of the Eurasian Economic Commission dated November 30, 2016, each package of regulated goods must be labeled with information on the product name, country of origin, exporting country, and/or re-exporting country.

The import of quarantinable goods without labeling constitutes a violation of the unified phytosanitary requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union. As a result, the shipment was returned to the importing country.
link: https://24.kg/english/369439/
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