Adylbek Kasymaliev's working visit to Kazakhstan concludes

Adylbek Kasymaliev’s working visit to Kazakhstan has concluded. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to it, Adylbek Kasymaliev participated in the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

In accordance with the agenda of the meeting, which was held in narrow and expanded formats and covered a wide range of cooperation in various areas, more than ten issues were discussed and a number of documents were signed.

The meetings were attended by the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union member states — Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, as well as the heads of delegations of the Union’s observer states, and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

During the trip, Adylbek Kasymaliev and the heads of delegations participated in the International Digital Forum Digital Qazaqstan — 2026, toured the forum’s digital projects exhibition, and spoke at the plenary session.

The forum covered current topics such as digital mining, cryptocurrency exchanges, cybersecurity, education, and corporate innovation.