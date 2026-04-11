Kyrgyzstan releases Kazakhstani suspected of financing Kolbaev’s crime group

A citizen of Kazakhstan, Anuar Zhetybaev, suspected of financing an organized criminal group linked to crime boss Kamchy Kolbaev, has been released in Kyrgyzstan. Orda.kz reports, citing his lawyer.

Zhetybaev was detained in the summer of 2025 and held in the pre-trial detention facility of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

Lawyer Saule Seitimbetova reported that Anuar Zhetybaev was released on the order of President Sadyr Japarov.

«This became possible after appeals to various authorities in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, media outlets, and also thanks to personnel changes at the top of Kyrgyzstan’s security services,» she said.

It is noted that the previously arrested man was initially released on his own recognizance, after charges of financing an organized crime group were dropped. However, red taping continued at the lower level. The case was only dropped after the resignation of the head of the security services.

As a reminder, Sadyr Japarov dismissed Kamchybek Tashiev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the State Committee for National Security, on February 10.