The UN Development Program has begun supplying the necessary personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses who are at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The organization reported.

The initial support includes 50,000 medical masks and 2,000 respirators.

In the near future, UNDP will also provide 10 medical ventilators for patients and 6,500 tests for coronavirus. The total amount of support is $ 500,000.