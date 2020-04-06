16:26
UN promises to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met withOzonnia Ojielo, UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The parties discussed the possibility of supporting healthcare, education, food security, small and medium-sized businesses.

Ozonnia Ojielo told about the work carried out by the UN in Kyrgyzstan. Together with the government, eight priority sectors have been chosen, within which work is being done to counteract further spread of COVID-19 and to overcome its negative consequences in the social and economic sphere.

He also told about creation of the $ 2 billion Global Humanitarian Response Plan and the Economic Fund to finance the fight against COVID-19.

Ozonnia Ojielo stressed that Kyrgyzstan can count on UN support.

The parties paid special attention to ensuring food security of the country. According to the information of the Resident Coordinator, the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is already conducting the necessary work in this direction.

«Ozonnia Ojielo noted that Kyrgyzstan’s solution of the problem of stateless persons has greatly facilitated targeted assistance to the most vulnerable segments of the country’s population now. He noted the willingness to support Kyrgyzstan in overcoming the problems caused by the spread of the disease,» the statement says.
