First infected with coronavirus dies in Nookat

First patient died of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The man had previously been hospitalized in Nookat District Hospital.

The Ministry of Health neither confirms nor refutes this information. The ministry informed that preparations are underway for a briefing, where all data as of April 3 will be announced.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people contacted the infected. Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in critical condition on mechanical ventilation.