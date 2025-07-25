Chikungunya virus outbreak: No local transmission reported in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan commented to 24.kg news agency on the World Health Organization’s recent statement regarding a chikungunya virus outbreak.

According to the Ministry’s press service, the risk of vector-borne infections — diseases transmitted through the bites of blood-sucking insects — increases during the spring and summer seasons. Therefore, it is important to follow preventive measures, especially when traveling to endemic countries.

As of today, no local transmission of viruses carried by tiger mosquitoes has been recorded in Kyrgyzstan.

However, between 2020 and 2024, 11 imported cases of malaria were registered, mostly among citizens returning from countries with high incidence rates. Thanks to timely diagnosis and treatment, further spread of the infection was prevented.

«Chikungunya virus has become one of the vector-borne diseases causing concern in many countries. This infectious disease is transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes, particularly Aedes albopictus (Asian tiger mosquito) and Aedes aegypti. The virus causes high fever, severe joint pain, and rash. In some cases, joint pain may persist for months or even years, significantly affecting quality of life,» the Ministry of Health noted.

In addition to chikungunya, these mosquito species can also transmit other dangerous viruses such as Zika, dengue fever, West Nile virus, and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever.

The expansion of tiger mosquito habitats has already been documented in parts of Europe and Asia, including regions near Kyrgyzstan. In this regard, the Ministry urges citizens to remain cautious.

Extra attention should be paid by those planning trips to endemic areas in Africa, South Asia, and South America. Before traveling, it is recommended to:

Consult a physician for malaria prophylaxis;

Begin taking the medication in advance, continue throughout the trip, and for one month after returning;

Familiarize with the epidemiological situation in the destination country.

Mosquito bite prevention tips:

Use insect repellents;

Wear clothing that covers arms and legs, especially during morning and evening hours;

Sleep under mosquito nets;

Avoid accumulation of standing water in residential areas.

If symptoms such as fever, body aches, or rash appear, seek medical attention and inform your doctor about recent travel abroad.

«Vector-borne diseases are preventable. Prevention, awareness, and timely medical care are key to protecting your health,» the Ministry emphasized, urging citizens to act responsibly, particularly during the holiday season.