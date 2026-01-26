18:45
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus

There have been no registered cases of Nipah virus infection in Kyrgyzstan, the press center of the Ministry of Health reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, the epidemiological situation is under constant supervision by sanitary and epidemiological authorities.

There is no reason for panic. The country’s healthcare system is prepared to respond quickly to potential epidemiological threats.

Health Ministry

«To prevent the possible importation of infection, sanitary and quarantine measures have been strengthened at the state border. Employees of sanitary and quarantine points are monitoring the health of arriving persons and conduct sanitary inspection of vehicles, and are carrying out preventive measures in accordance with current regulatory requirements,» the ministry emphasized.

Healthcare organizations across the country have been instructed on early detection, patient isolation, and the organization of anti-epidemic measures.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan is constantly cooperating with the World Health Organization (WHO) and international partners to exchange epidemiological information and coordinate preventive measures.

The Nipah virus is a zoonotic viral infection belonging to the Paramyxoviridae family, capable of causing severe respiratory diseases and inflammation of the brain (encephalitis).

The primary natural reservoirs of the virus are fruit bats.

Humans can become infected through:

  • contact with infected animals;
  • consuming food contaminated with animal excreta;
  • close contact with an infected person.

The incubation period for the disease can range from several days to two weeks. The main symptoms include high fever, headache, cough, difficulty breathing, weakness, and, in severe cases, impaired consciousness and seizures.

Citizens are advised to:

  • maintain personal hygiene;
  • avoid contact with wild animals;
  • do not consume raw or undercooked food;
  • seek medical attention immediately if symptoms of an infectious disease appear.

Official information will be disseminated exclusively through authorized government sources.

It was previously reported that an outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus has been recorded in India.
link: https://24.kg/english/359329/
views: 154
