No cases of chikungunya virus registered in Kyrgyzstan

No cases of chikungunya virus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency.

Chikungunya is a viral infection transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes. It causes high fever, severe joint pain, and skin rash. In some cases, joint pain can persist for months or even years, significantly affecting quality of life.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 7,000 cases of chikungunya virus have been registered in China. Authorities in Guangdong Province have begun implementing measures similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic.
