Passenger infection control strengthened at Manas airport

Strict infection control measures have been introduced at Manas International Airport. Special equipment for measuring passengers’ body temperatures is monitoring passengers in real time.

The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC told 24.kg news agency that this measure was introduced to prevent and contain the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, as well as the Nipah virus, which was identified in India.

According to the press service, the equipment was delivered to the country’s main airport back in 2021, but it remains relevant today due to epidemiological risks.

«If a passenger’s temperature is detected at 37 degrees or higher, staff in the control area contact the Center for Quarantine and Particularly Dangerous Infections. A decision on further action is then made,» the press service reported.

The passenger is taken to a specialized center, where the necessary tests are taken and a diagnosis is made. If flu or a cold is detected, the person is sent home for outpatient treatment; if a more dangerous virus is detected, treatment is carried out according to the center’s instructions.

Incidentally, the Kyrgyz Republic recently imposed a temporary restriction on the import of animals susceptible to the Nipah virus and animal products from India.

The Nipah virus is a zoonotic viral infection belonging to the Paramyxoviridae family, capable of causing severe respiratory diseases and inflammation of the brain (encephalitis). Fruit bats are the primary natural reservoirs of the virus.
