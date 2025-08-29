First cases of chikungunya virus detected in Russia

Two residents of Balashikha, a suburb of Moscow, have been infected with the chikungunya virus. The disease was diagnosed after their return to Russia from Sri Lanka, Rospotrebnadzor reported.

The virus was first detected in a 28-year-old man, who was hospitalized in Ramenskoye in moderate condition. The second patient, a 37-year-old Russian man, is also in moderate condition at the same hospital. Both were bitten by mosquitoes while on vacation in Sri Lanka and currently have a fever. The first symptoms appeared at the airport after their arrival.

Rospotrebnadzor is monitoring the situation. The «Perimeter» system continues to operate at Russia’s borders, analyzing epidemic risks.

According to the agency, one of the men sought medical help the day after arrival. Dengue fever was initially suspected, but a PCR test confirmed chikungunya virus infection.

Authorities stated that there is no risk of the disease spreading within Russia, as it is not transmitted from person to person.

Previously, the World Health Organization reported a chikungunya outbreak, noting that the disease is spreading rapidly across Africa, Asia, and Europe. Over 5 billion people in 119 countries are at risk. The virus is transmitted through bites from Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, the latter of which is found in temperate climates, including Central Asia.

Symptoms include high fever, joint pain, and muscle weakness. About 40 percent of patients experience complications that can last for months. The mortality rate is below 1 percent, but large-scale outbreaks could result in hundreds or thousands of deaths.

No cases have been detected in Kyrgyzstan so far, but there is a risk of importation. The mosquito vector can survive in southern regions of the country, and the population has no immunity against the virus.