14:31
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan

Two cases of metapneumovirus have been detected in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) are still prevalent in the republic to date.

The Ministry of Health conducts sentinel epidemiological surveillance of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). Samples from patients with SARI are sent for polymerase chain reaction testing for influenza, COVID-19, and other respiratory pathogens.

From October to December (from the 40th to the 52nd week) of 2024, at least 1,144 samples were collected from patients, including: rhinovirus — 210, respiratory syncytial virus — 259, adenovirus — 105, bocavirus — 79, parainfluenza (I, II, III, IV types) — 98 and metapneumovirus — 2 cases.

«Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is an RNA-containing virus from the Pneumoviridae family. It causes acute respiratory viral infections in humans, most often in children. The causative agent of metapneumovirus infection (HMPV), called «human metapneumovirus», was discovered in 2001 during a study of the blood of children with respiratory diseases,» the ministry noted.

The ministry emphasized that the virus is not new.

«People of all ages get infected with this virus, but children under five and the elderly have more pronounced symptoms. The main route of transmission of the infection is airborne droplets, but contact-household transmission is also possible. The incubation period is usually from three to five days. Symptoms of HMPV can be similar to a common cold or flu, including a runny nose, cough, headache and fever. However, patients with HMPV can also experience shortness of breath, bronchitis and pneumonia, which makes the infection more dangerous for people with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly,» the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic explained.

To prevent the spread of HMPV, the following preventive measures should be taken:

— wash your hands or use hand sanitizers after visiting public places;

— avoid contact with people with signs of acute respiratory viral infections;

— do not touch your face with dirty hands;

— observe the rules of respiratory etiquette (cover your nose and mouth with a napkin when sneezing and coughing);

— during a seasonal increase in the level of acute respiratory viral infections, use masks or respirators, and keep social distance when visiting public places.
link: https://24.kg/english/316073/
views: 134
Print
Related
Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China
New COVID variant XEC spreading around the world
First cases of Oropouche fever registered in Europe
Olympics 2024: Kyrgyzstan’s team was not tested for coronavirus
Several Olympic medalists from Kazakhstan test positive for coronavirus
COVID-19 outbreak: Doctors tell about situation in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 outbreak registered at Paris Olympics
WHO warns of surging COVID-19 infections and its new variants
COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again
COVID-19: More than 20,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Fines for corruption replaced by prison terms in Kyrgyzstan Fines for corruption replaced by prison terms in Kyrgyzstan
Central market in Osh city to be closed from January 20 Central market in Osh city to be closed from January 20
Kindergarten to be built in Aksy district for more than 55.5 million soms Kindergarten to be built in Aksy district for more than 55.5 million soms
Corruption in Kyrgyzstan will be completely eradicated in two years - Tashiev Corruption in Kyrgyzstan will be completely eradicated in two years - Tashiev
6 January, Monday
13:27
Labor Ministry conducts inspections of social residential institutions Labor Ministry conducts inspections of social residenti...
13:22
Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
12:07
Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) changes its logo
12:01
People's Bank of China issues commemorative coins for upcoming Asian Games
11:51
Hospital in Osh city on fire