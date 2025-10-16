COVID-19: Sharp rise in coronavirus cases reported in Germany

Germany has recorded a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported.

Between October 6 and 12, around 6,440 confirmed cases of coronavirus were registered across the country. According to the Robert Koch Institute, a week earlier, that figure stood at approximately 3,850 cases.

Despite the recent spike, the number of infections remains lower than during the same week last year, when nearly twice as many cases were reported.

The rise in infections comes amid reports of a new coronavirus mutation being detected. However, medical experts have reassured the public, noting that the current national infection rate remains low compared to the pandemic’s peak levels.

Germans in risk groups are urged to get revaccinated.

A new variant of the coronavirus with multiple mutations has been identified in four countries: the UK, the US, Denmark, and Israel.