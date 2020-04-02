1.3 million square meters of territory disinfected in Kyrgyzstan

Over the past 24 hours, over 1,387 million of square meters of territory have been disinfected throughout Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The ministry has prepared more than 12,000 beds. At least 120 tents and 56 mobile-residential houses have been set up in the area of ​​sanitary-quarantine posts and roadblocks.

«Over the past day, 1,004 calls have been received from citizens by the hotline 112 concerning coronavirus. Most of them were non-targeted,» the statement says.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people contacted the infected. Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in critical condition on mechanical ventilation.